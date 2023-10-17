Watch CBS News
Attorney General Brown to announce penalty in environmental criminal case

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Mayor Brandon Scott, and federal officials are expected to announce a penalty in an environmental criminal case during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.  

The attorney general's office said the announcement is "one of the largest penalties in an environmental criminal case in the history of the Office of the Attorney General."   

We will stream the press conference live on CBS News Baltimore at 1 p.m. 

First published on October 17, 2023 / 12:29 PM

