Attention Barbie fans: Barbie Dreamhouse Truck Tour stopping at The Mall in Columbia

BALTIMORE - Barbie fans, here's an event you won't want to miss.

The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to The Mall in Columbia on October 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Dreamhouse truck has a whole new look, and it is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

The newly-redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including: Graphic T-Shirt; Hoodie; Denim Jacket; Baseball Cap; Throw Blanket; Corduroy Tote; Embroidered patch set; Necklace; Keychain; Pouch set; Coasters; Glass Tumbler; Glass Mug; Accessories Cup; Thermal Bottle.