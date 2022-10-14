ATM thieves target liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- There was another round of ATM thefts overnight, this time mainly targeting liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore.

One store owner told WJZ he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, two men walked into Ham's Liquor Store on the 4900 block of Belair Road and carried it out.

The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of them.

"I thought it was just crazy," said Will Johnson, who works at Ham's. "I didn't know what to think. They just grabbed it down, snatched the wires out and ran out the door."

Kweon Mun, the owner, says the pair took off in a minivan with $1000 in cash.

The owner of a liquor store on Belair Road tells me two men walked into his shop last night around 8:30, & walked out with his ATM. He says they got away with about $1000 in cash - and drove off in a mini van. You can see one guy checking it out before his friend walks in. @wjz pic.twitter.com/N7HmHRFTXC — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 14, 2022



"I'm shocked," he said. "Just I dont know what can I do?"

Employees down the street at Crosstown Discount Liquors say one of the suspects unsuccessfully tried to break into their ATM.

And workers at Six Packs Liquor Store confirm they, too, were a target.

Baltimore police said two men in a Dodge Caravan also attempted to steal an ATM at New York Fried Chicken on East Baltimore Street.

Police have not said whether or not all of the incidents are related, but they did say they are looking for two men driving a stolen light blue Dodge Caravan with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.