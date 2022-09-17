Watch CBS News
ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.

Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.

On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.

A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.

Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.

The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.

During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.

