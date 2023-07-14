Athletes Unlimited lacrosse to begin third season in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Everyone at USA Lacrosse in Baltimore County is getting ready for the third season of Athletes Unlimited.

Athletes Unlimited is the name of a womens professional lacrosse league that features the 56 best players in the world divided into four teams.

The rules have been changed to allow for a faster pace, which shows off the speed and athleticism of the players.

The league provides a great opportunity for women to play the sport they love beyond college.

"We think we can do it in a way that's engaging for fans," Abigail Jackson, Athletes Unlimited Director of Sport for lacrosse, said. "We can change the format to make it more consumable, but we can also provide a platform to showcase these athletes that usually have for yards and then they are done."

Kristen Carr, a former North Carolina player, said she is beginning her third season for Athletes Unlimited.

"Being able to have a league like A.U. that is supportive and is sustaining over a course of multiple years just allows us to get excited to come back for another year," Carr said.

Grace Griffin, a former University of Maryland player, said she is thrilled to start her second season with an amazing program like Athletes Unlimited and to play alongside amazing athletes.

"Being able to continue to play and to proudly say I am a professional athlete is something that I couldn't have even dreamed of," she said.

Anyone who is a lacrosse fan or who has a child that plays lacrosse should check out Athletes Unlimited. The season starts next Thursday and runs through August 13.

The team plays doubleheaders at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and then at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

All the games will be held at USA Lacrosse headquarters, which is located at 2 Loveton Circle in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland.