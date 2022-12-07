ATF, local police investigating string of Maryland gun store burglaries

BALTIMORE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lists a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at Maryland gun stores.

Law enforcement officials say two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for more.

ATF officials say a 16-year-old, from Silver Spring, and a 14-year-old, from Gaithersburg, were arrested at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie early last week.

ATF is still investigating whether the burglary is connected to four others in a 10-day span.

"Somebody that young with unregistered guns is a little scary for the community," said Pasadena resident CJ Little.

The most recent of a string of five burglaries and attempted burglaries happened Monday morning.

Security cameras caught a van ramming into a firearms business.

The gun shop owner said he was on the phone with police watching the burglary go down.

Five minutes later, you see police arrive and a suspect takes off running before he's arrested in the street.

"Something you see in a movie," Little said. "It's kind of crazy to me."

The ATF said suspects hit up Atlantic Guns in Rockville twice in six days, both times using stolen cars.

The first time the suspects failed to get in after ramming into the store. The second time, four suspects succeeded, and stole seven pistols and five rifles, according to police.

Police responded to Field Traders in Pasadena twice, as well.

"It's a little too close to home," Little said.

The ATF said the first time, three suspects got in, but didn't get any guns because they were secured.

It was targeted again eight days later when two men tried moving barrels away from the front of the building.

The internet and power were cut off too, but they couldn't get in, and again, nothing was stolen.

"Obviously, they do a good job over there of securing it because they couldn't get anything out of there," Little said. "Pretty happy to see they take pride in security over there."

The ATF sent notifications to all Maryland Firearm Licensees to inform them of these burglaries.

They say rewards are available for information leading to further arrests.