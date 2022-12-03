At least one arrested after pursuit in stolen car from Baltimore City to Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - At least one person was taken into custody following a pursuit in a stolen car Friday from Baltimore City into Baltimore County.

Around 3:18 p.m., Baltimore City officers got a license plate reader hit on the stolen car at Edmonson Avenue at Franklin Street in Southwest Baltimore. The car took off, leading officers on a pursuit toward I-695 in Baltimore County.

The car was picked up by Baltimore County officers and the pursuit continued to Woodlawn where at least one person in the car jumped out, was caught, and then handed over for City officers to take into custody.

The car stopped in the area of Bonita and Birch Lane in Woodlawn.

Chopper 13 was over the scene as a person was handcuffed and sitting on a curb.

Police haven't said what charges will be filed.

There were no injuries reported.