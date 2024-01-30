ASK A DOC: What can you do to manage diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, according to the World Health Organization.

Angela Ginn-Meadow, a dietician and nurse at LifeBridge Health, answered our questions about what those with diabetes can do to take care of themselves.

Ginn-Meadow says a majority of the population has Type 2 diabetes.

"It's mostly known as a lifestyle, metabolic disorder," Ginn-Meadow said. "It is something we can prevent and manage."