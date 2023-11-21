Watch CBS News
ASK A DOC: Dr. Stephanie Solomon shares ways to protect your eye health

Sponsored Content

ASK A DOC: Dr. Stephanie Solomon shares ways to protect your eye health 11:53

Dr. Stephanie Solomon is an optometrist with Krieger Eye Institute at Sinai.

In this Ask a Doc, Dr. Solomon explains why taking care of your eyes are vital, signs of eye strain or fatigue to be mindful of, how to maintain good eye health, and how excessive screen time affects eye health.

The ASK A DOC series is part of WJZ's partnership with LifeBridge Health. See more from the series here.   

First published on November 21, 2023 / 3:38 PM EST

