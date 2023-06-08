Watch CBS News
HealthyMD

ASK A DOC: Dr. Santiago Mazuera on using botox to treat migraines

/ Sponsored Content

ASK A DOC: Dr. Santiago Mazuera on using botox to treat migraines
ASK A DOC: Dr. Santiago Mazuera on using botox to treat migraines 15:50

BALTIMORE -- Dr. Santiago Mazuera is the Medical Director of the Headache Program at the Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. 

Dr. Mazuera discusses the use of botox treatments for migraines, which is used for treating and managing symptoms. 

The ASK A DOC series is part of WJZ's partnership with LifeBridge Health. See more from the series here.   

First published on June 8, 2023 / 10:37 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.