ASK A DOC: Dr. Erica Gaertner on staying safe during summer sports
Dr. Erica Gaertner is a primary care sports medicine physician at the LifeBridge Health Sports Medicine Institute.
In this "Ask a Doc" we ask Dr. Gaertner about how to prioritize safety to help avoid common sports injuries this summer.
If you do get hurt, the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics has an orthopedic walk-in clinic that might be able to help.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.