Art Modell, who brought football back to Baltimore, a semifinalist for consideration into Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE - Will this be the year the late former Ravens owner Art Modell is inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Modell, who brought professional football back to Baltimore in 1996, was once again named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach/contributor.

The finalists will be announced on July 27.

However, Modell is up against 29 other semifinalists as a contributor.

Modell, who bought the Cleveland Browns in the 1960s, is celebrated in Baltimore after relocating the Browns to Baltimore.

He spent 43 years in the NFL as the owner of the Browns (1961-1995) and the Ravens (1996-2003).

Modell owned teams that produced 28 winning seasons, 28 playoff games, two NFL Championships (1964 and 2000), three other appearances in NFL title contests (1965, 1968, and 1969), and four visits (1986, 1987, 1989, and 2000) to AFC Championships.

He was also influential in launching Monday Night Football, and he chaired the NFL's Television Committee for 31 years.

Modell died in 2012 at the age of 87.

"Art was a giant in our industry," Ravens' Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome said after Modell died. "He was my boss – but he wouldn't let me call him that – my mentor, and most importantly, my friend. He was the most caring, compassionate person I've ever known. The opportunities he gave me are historic, and I will be forever humble and grateful."

Modell has been denied enshrinement into the Hall of Fame for years.

On August 15, one coach or contributor will be selected for final consideration for the Class of 2024.