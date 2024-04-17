Arrest reportedly made in 2017 killing of off-duty D.C. officer in Baltimore

Baltimore prosecutors to announce new details on 2017 shooting of off duty cop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors will announce an arrest Wednesday afternoon in the 2017 killing of an off-duty Washington DC police officer, according to our media partner the Baltimore Banner. He was gunned down in Northwest Baltimore.

In November 2017, Sgt. Tony Mason Jr. was sitting in a car with a woman blocks away from Coppin State University on Elgin Avenue.

Police said that a man ambushed them around 12:45 in the morning and pulled the trigger several times.

The 40-year-old off-duty D.C. police officer died in the hospital and the 43-year-old woman he was with was shot in the leg, but survived.

Metropolitan Police Department in Washington said he was on the force for 17 years.

According to the Baltimore Banner, D.C. police said Mason was on suspension and desk duty at the time. The Washington Post said he was accused of pointing a gun at a subordinate in a police station in the District.

However, police have never said that this history was connected to the shooting.

Mason was a Marine before joining the police department and a father of three.

"He wanted to go out and give back and do the things that he thought he should be doing as a young man," James Grayton, Mason's cousin, told WJZ in 2017. "He enjoyed being a police officer. He loved the city of Washington D.C., and he enjoyed being a police officer and he appreciated life to the fullest. His birthday was last month. To see him reach 40 years of age and now lost his life, it's a tragedy."

Law enforcement agencies tried to attract tips by offering money. According to the Baltimore Banner, by 2018, agencies offered up to $60,000 as reward money.