Suspect arrested in Federal Hill killing off-duty Howard County deputy

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of an off-duty Howard County deputy in Federal Hill.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said police arrested the suspected shooter Friday evening.

UPDATE – ARREST MADE



Homicide in South Baltimore on 1100 block of S Charles St on Fri, Sep 29 at 12:14am pic.twitter.com/ubQIHgxyrq — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) September 29, 2023

The shooting took place overnight Friday at Wayward Bar and Kitchen, located at 1117 South Charles Street.

Related: Off-duty Howard County deputy killed in Federal Hill shooting

Police said that on shortly after 12:00 a.m., two groups of individuals got into a verbal and physical altercation at the bar, right inside the front door.

Wayward security staff removed both parties, and the alteration moved to the outdoor seating area in front of Mother's, an adjacent restaurant and bar.

That's where police say a man shot 23-year-old Ryan Demby four times in the torso.

Medics arrived shortly after and rushed Demby to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Demby was an off-duty Howard County Sheriff's Deputy.

"Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan's friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff's office family," the department said.

Governor Wes Moore also made a statement on Demby's killing.

"My heart goes out to the friends, family, and colleagues of Ryan Demby–and all those who knew him and loved him. In raising his hand to serve as sheriff's deputy, he made the courageous choice to protect our communities–and should still be with us today," Moore said in a statement Friday.

Baltimore Police are expected to hold a press briefing Saturday afternoon to announce the arrest.