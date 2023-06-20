Arlington Renegades draft Maryland Terp Ami Finau in XFL Rookie Draft

BALTIMORE -- The Arlington Renegades have drafted Ami Finau, a defensive lineman for the Maryland Terrapins, in the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft, according to University of Maryland athletic staff.

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Finau transferred to the University of Maryland from Independence Community College in 2020.

He played three seasons for the Terps and was recognized by the Big Ten Conference as Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022, athletic staff said.

During that time, he started 28 of the 31 games he played at Maryland, compiling 90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks, according to University of Maryland athletic staff.

His new team, the Arlington Renegades, won the 2023 championship game 35-26 against the D.C. Defenders in May.

Finau hails from Kahuku Hawaii, athletic staff said.

The XFL experienced difficulties during the uptick of the pandemic. During 2020, the league suspended its season after five weeks of play and then canceled the rest of the season.