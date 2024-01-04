Watch CBS News
Are you in a situationship? Sweethearts candy could be the perfect Valentine's Day gift for you

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS/CNN

BALTIMORE (CBS/CNN) -- Sweethearts has something special for those who are single this Valentine's Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition situationship boxes as the perfect gift for those not in a relationship during the Valentine's Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprint or what Sweethearts calls "sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with."

The special Valentine's treats will be available for purchase on sweetheartscandies.com beginning Monday.

So what is a "situationship"? The word, which made the Oxford Word of the Year for 2023 shortlist, is defined as "a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established."

If you're struggling to sort out the complexities of a situationship, you can at least feel some comfort knowing that Sweethearts candies will be there to help you figure things out.  

