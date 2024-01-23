Applications for Harford County veteran and senior property tax credit due April 1

BALTIMORE -- Applications for Harford County's 20 percent property tax credit for qualifying veterans and senior citizens are due April 1, the county announced Tuesday.

The credit is available to homeowners living in a home with an assessed value of $600k or less who meet any of the following criteria:

Aged 65 or older and have lived in their home for at least 35 years.

Aged 65 or older and retired from the United States Uniformed Services, or the surviving spouse who has not remarried.

U.S. veteran of any age with a permanent service-connected disability rating that is at least 50% and substantially limits one or more major life activities, or their surviving spouse who has not remarried.

The surviving spouse (who has not remarried) of a U.S. Uniformed Service member killed in action.

The county said renewal applications were mailed out to eligible households on January 12.

Those who received the credit in the past, and do not receive a renewal application by January 29, or receive an application with incorrect information, should contact the Harford County Department of the Treasury at 410-638-3450.