Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Applications close Thursday for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Applications close Thursday for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit
Applications close Thursday for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit 00:29

BALTIMORE -- If you're one of the thousands of Marylanders dealing with mounds of student loan debt, you still have time to apply for Maryland's Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit. 

Residents have until Thursday, Sept. 15 to submit an application for Tax Year 2022. Marylanders are eligible if they file their taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt.

The program provides an income tax credit to residents making payments on loans from an accredited college or university. 

More than $40 million has been distributed through the program since it began in 2017. 

Click here for more information on the program. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 7:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.