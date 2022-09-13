Applications close Thursday for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

BALTIMORE -- If you're one of the thousands of Marylanders dealing with mounds of student loan debt, you still have time to apply for Maryland's Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit.

Residents have until Thursday, Sept. 15 to submit an application for Tax Year 2022. Marylanders are eligible if they file their taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt.

The program provides an income tax credit to residents making payments on loans from an accredited college or university.

More than $40 million has been distributed through the program since it began in 2017.

Click here for more information on the program.