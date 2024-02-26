Antiques Roadshow to make appraisal tour stop at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Antiques Roadshow will visit Maryland Zoo, in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, June 18, for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series' 29th production tour.

The PBS series will stop in five cities exclusively at distinctive, historic locations across the country.

"Holding events at locations like Maryland Zoo provides an enriching experience for our guests and audiences that they may otherwise miss," said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. "Our cameras blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and taking our audience 'backstage' to learn about meaningful history, cultures and unique settings across our country."

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2024 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated production's 29th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2025.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance.

Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household.

The 2024 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes opened Monday, January 29. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2024 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 18, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT.

For more information you may also call toll-free (888) 762-3749. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq