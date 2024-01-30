Antiques Roadshow heads to Baltimore in search of hidden treasures and fine art

Antiques Roadshow heads to Baltimore in search of hidden treasures and fine art

Antiques Roadshow heads to Baltimore in search of hidden treasures and fine art

BALTIMORE -- The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Baltimore.

The show's experts will examine some of the city's hidden treasures. The PBS series will stop at five cities with its Baltimore visit slated for June 18, according to show staff.

The show centers around appraisal events. Guests on the show will receive free evaluations of their possessions, show staff said.

Those who are interested in attending the show and sharing their possessions and stories with the roadshow experts can enter the show's "ticket sweepstakes" online.

Those who win the sweepstakes will be provided with two free tickets. The sweepstakes drawing will be conducted in late March, according to show staff.

Drawing winners will be notified via email and receive their e-tickets via email about three weeks before the event, show staff said.

The Antiques Roadshow is watched by more than 5 million people each week, according to show staff.

It airs at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST on Mondays.