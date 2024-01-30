Watch CBS News
Local News

Antiques Roadshow heads to Baltimore in search of hidden treasures and fine art

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Antiques Roadshow heads to Baltimore in search of hidden treasures and fine art
Antiques Roadshow heads to Baltimore in search of hidden treasures and fine art 00:49

BALTIMORE -- The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Baltimore.

The show's experts will examine some of the city's hidden treasures. The PBS series will stop at five cities with its Baltimore visit slated for June 18, according to show staff.

The show centers around appraisal events. Guests on the show will receive free evaluations of their possessions, show staff said.

Those who are interested in attending the show and sharing their possessions and stories with the roadshow experts can enter the show's "ticket sweepstakes" online.

Those who win the sweepstakes will be provided with two free tickets. The sweepstakes drawing will be conducted in late March, according to show staff.

Drawing winners will be notified via email and receive their e-tickets via email about three weeks before the event, show staff said.

The Antiques Roadshow is watched by more than 5 million people each week, according to show staff.

It airs at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST on Mondays.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 8:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.