Anne Arundel's Bates Middle School to reopen following heating problem

BALTIMORE -- Wiley H. Bates Middle School in Annapolis will be open for classes on Tuesday following a boiler malfunction, which prompted school officials to send students home on Monday, according to Anne Arundel County Public School officials.

The malfunction created high temperatures in the school's classrooms, school officials said.

The school shuttered its doors at 10 a.m. Its students were asked to "engage in virtual real-time instruction" beginning at noon, according to school officials.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 7:06 PM

