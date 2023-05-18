Anne Arundel shoplifting suspects arrested after backing car into police officers

BALTIMORE - Shoplifting suspects were arrested after backing a car into Anne Arundel County police officers Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie.

Two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a theft in progress around 3:30 p.m. at the JC Penney, on Ritchie Highway, in Glen Burnie.

As officers approached the suspects' car, the driver reversed the car toward the officers, nearly pinning one of the officers against a patrol car.

The suspects were identified as the shoplifters - 28-year-old Natsha Tierra Hubbard and 21-year-old Naia Shansbury - from the JC Penney and were then arrested.