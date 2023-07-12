Anne Arundel Schools to vote on 'flag ban' critics say would harm inclusivity, education efforts

Anne Arundel Schools to vote on 'flag ban' critics say would harm inclusivity, education efforts

Anne Arundel Schools to vote on 'flag ban' critics say would harm inclusivity, education efforts

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County School Board members are set to hold their third reading and vote on a controversial proposed flag ban on school property, which would prohibit Pride, Black Lives Matter and similar flags.

Teachers are planning to come together to push back ahead of the meeting Wednesday morning.

The policy proposed by board member Corine Frank would encourage the display of the United States flag to fly along with flags representing the state and county.

Any other flag displayed will only be accepted for a "bona-fide educational purpose" which would be determined by the school's principals.

It means any other flags would not be allowed to be flown without special permission. Teachers, parents and social justice advocates have voiced their concerns over this policy at previous meetings, claiming it would be doing more harm than good.

The board meeting is set to begin at noon. Ahead of the vote, teachers will be rallying at 10 a.m. in Annapolis against the "display of flags" policy.

Critics say inclusivity is a vital part of their children's education, and that banning certain flags would symbolize division.

"Flags are a symbol of community and belonging," fifth-grade teacher Russel Leonie said in May, after the first reading of the policy. "This policy would greatly limit the educator's ability to visually demonstrate that all of our students are welcome in our schools."