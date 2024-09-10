Anne Arundel County DPW contract workers on strike demand better "pay and treatment"

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works has been working to minimize disruptions to garbage and recycling collection while the employees of one of their independent contractors remain on strike.

The contracted workers from Ecology Services Inc. have been on strike for seven days after contract negotiations fell apart. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 150, are demanding better pay and working conditions.

"The pay and treatment. We don't have insurance," worker Tio Rivera said through a translator. "There are workers who were injured at work and have not been supported by the company, by the manager."

Ecology Services is one of several companies contracted by Anne Arundel County for curbside collection, covering Pasadena, Laurel, Odenton and Severna Park.

DPW temporarily hired other local companies to cover those areas until the dispute between Ecology and its employees is resolved.

"All we're asking for is a little more money and that should take care of it," added worker William Grimm. "It's just not enough. With the economy going up, we're spending more at the grocery store. We're spending more here."

The strike has only delayed recycling and yard waste collection in the impacted areas by about a week, and DPW says it should get picked up in the next couple of days.

The supervisor at Ecology Services Inc. said the company can't comment on this ongoing dispute. Anne Arundel County said it is unable to intervene in the internal matters of an independent contractor.

Critical safety issues reported

Workers picketing on Tuesday said Ecology's last offer did not address critical safety issues. According to their statement, a worker suffered a severe head injury after falling from their truck due to heat exhaustion and lack of water this summer.

Workers also claim the company's trucks are dangerously ill-equipped.

"Air conditioners don't work, the seatbelts are broken, the seats are unsafe," worker Bill Williams said.

Find your collection day

If you're unsure whether your neighborhood will be impacted, you can enter your address into the "Find My Collection Day" feature on the county's website.