Anne Arundel County volunteer softball coach arrested on child sex abuse charges

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 47-year-old man who spent two practices volunteering for an Annapolis high school softball team was arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Donald Powell is facing charges of sex abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense by position/person of authority and second-degree assault.

Anne Arundel County Police say Powell attended a girls' softball practice at Annapolis Senior High School last December looking for a job as a coach.

He spent two days with the team at practice before police say one of the players reported him for sexual abuse, police said.

Powell has been banned from school events.

Police said they later learned Powell assaulted a high-school-age girl he met at South River Youth Athletics where he volunteered as a coach.

Powell pursued her, showing up at her home and the home of one of her friends when she was there. During one encounter, Powell allegedly sexually assaulted the female," police said.  

Police believe there may be other victims.

Police ask that parents speak with their children and that anyone with any information regarding Donald Powell or "DJ" please contact investigators at 410-222-4733. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700    

First published on April 30, 2024 / 8:30 PM EDT

