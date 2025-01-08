Anne Arundel County saw major violent crime drop in 2024, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County saw a significant reduction in violent crime in 2024, according to police.

The county said it saw crime reduction in several categories, noting a 17% reduction in homicides, 57% reduction in carjackings, 43% reduction in contact shootings, and 17% reduction in rape crimes. Anne Arundel County also saw a 13% reduction in non-contact shootings.

"Our community members expect to live and feel safe in their homes, to venture out and enjoy the culture, beauty, and entertainment Anne Arundel County offers, free from criminal interruption and harm. I am proud of our men and women who honor their oath each day safeguarding Anne Arundel County, her residents, and visitors," Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad said.

Anne Arundel County Police said they investigated 10 murders in 2024, which is the lowest amount in more than a decade.

Regarding the cause of the crime reduction - the county credits proactive patrol responses by police officers, community engagement efforts, and real-time crime data that allowed the department to respond to incidents and identify emerging crime patterns.