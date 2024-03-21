Former Anne Arundel County social studies teacher arrested for possessing child pornography

BALTIMORE -- A former Anne Arundel County high school teacher is facing charges after he was found in possession of child pornography, according to police.

Michael Hislop, a 26-year-old social studies teacher at St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, is charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography.

Anne Arundel County Police said the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation in January, after a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account was uploading child pornographic images to an internet site.

After detectives secured and executed several court orders, they were able to identify an address involved with uploading the material.

Police executed a search warrant on February 2 at an address in the 700 block of Match Point Drive in Arnold, where they seized multiple digital devices.

Hislop was at the home and and was taken into custody after police verified that the digital storage account used to upload the pornography belonged to him.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore says Hislop was hired at St. Mary's in January 2022 and his employment ended in February after he was placed on administrative leave.

The archdiocese says that there is no indication that anyone at the school is impacted or involved.

"A thorough employment screening, which included fingerprinting and a comprehensive background and reference check was completed prior to his employment," the Archdiocese of Baltimore said in a statement. "He was up to date with mandatory child protection training. When St. Mary's learned of the investigation Mr. Hislop was immediately placed on administrative leave and St. Mary's cooperated fully with the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD) in its investigation."

"The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children. It urges anyone who has any knowledge of this occurrence or any other in relation to the abuse of minors to come forward and to report it immediately to law enforcement."