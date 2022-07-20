Shooting near I-295 in Anne Arundel County under investigation
BALTIMORE -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.
It happened near a convenience store near the intersection of Interstate 295 and Nursery Road, Maryland State Police said.
Police said the shooting was not deadly. It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded.
Additional details about the incident were not released. This story will be updated as new information emerges.
