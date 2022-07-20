Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting near I-295 in Anne Arundel County under investigation

By Cristina Mendez

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

It happened near a convenience store near the intersection of Interstate 295 and Nursery Road, Maryland State Police said.

Police said the shooting was not deadly. It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Additional details about the incident were not released. This story will be updated as new information emerges.

Cristina Mendez

Cristina Mendez joined WJZ in November 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

