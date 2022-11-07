Anne Arundel County seeks public input on public transportation improvements in Brooklyn Park

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County is looking for public input that will shape its plans to improve Brooklyn Park for residents and others who use public transportation to navigate the area, according to county officials.

The county is conducting a study that will generate recommendations for how to improve Brooklyn Park's existing infrastructure and how to use new transportation services to fill the gaps, county officials said.

Those recommendations will be prioritized based on access to community services and key destinations, according to county officials.

The list of services includes housing, employment centers, health care, healthy foods, childcare, schools/education, and recreation, county officials said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation and the City of Baltimore will play a role in determining the scope of the improvements, according to the county's description of the scope of the study.

People can provide their input on needed improvements via email, phone or mail, according to county officials.

The commenting period will continue throughout the duration of the improvement project, which should be complete in the summer of 2023, county officials said.

Additionally, an open house will be held at the Brooklyn Park branch of the Anne Arundel County Public Library, located at 1 E. 11th Avenue, on Nov. 29. People can attend the open house between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to county officials.