Watch CBS News
Crime

Anne Arundel County school officials seek pubic assistance finding serial vandal

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Public School officials are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person who has repeatedly vandalized an elementary school in Annapolis.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said the same person has vandalized Tyler Heights Elementary School with paint over the past several months.

The last incident took place on Tuesday night, according to school officials.

The person smeared paint on the school's doors and on the intercom used to facilitate the entry of visitors to the school.

The cost of repairing the graffiti damage has exceeded $10,000, according to school officials.

The suspect in the vandalism has arrived and departed on foot each time, school officials said.

They have not tried to gain entrance to the building or compromise the school security system.

Anyone with information should call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439 or the school at 443-482-9610.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.