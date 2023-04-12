Anne Arundel County school officials seek pubic assistance finding serial vandal

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Public School officials are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person who has repeatedly vandalized an elementary school in Annapolis.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said the same person has vandalized Tyler Heights Elementary School with paint over the past several months.

The last incident took place on Tuesday night, according to school officials.

The person smeared paint on the school's doors and on the intercom used to facilitate the entry of visitors to the school.

The cost of repairing the graffiti damage has exceeded $10,000, according to school officials.

The suspect in the vandalism has arrived and departed on foot each time, school officials said.

They have not tried to gain entrance to the building or compromise the school security system.

Anyone with information should call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439 or the school at 443-482-9610.