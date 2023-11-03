Anne Arundel County Public Schools to launch experimental bus badge program

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be implementing a bus badge pilot program next week.

The program is part of the school district's undertaking to better serve its more than 85,000 students in the Crofton Cluster, which consists of six schools, according to a letter sent to students and families by Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell.

Crofton Cluster Schools:

Crofton High School

Crofton Middle School

Crofton Elementary School

Crofton Meadows Elementary School

Crofton Woods Elementary School

Nantucket Elementary School

Eligible bus riders will be given a "bus badge," which is an identification card that contains a radio-frequency identification chip. They will be able to scan the badge when they get on and off of their school bus, Bedell said in the letter.

The pre-printed badges will have an accompanying lanyard. The badges are not mandatory, and no student will be denied access to their bus if they happen to lose or forget the badge, Bedell said.

Additionally, a replacement badge can be printed through the bus rider's school, the letter states.

"The goal of this project is to examine the potential benefits of a systemwide initiative should we decide to implement and potentially expand it," Bedell said.

The pilot program will roll out on Nov. 8.