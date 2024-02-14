Anne Arundel County Public Schools taking back Chromebooks from students

BALTIMORE -- Chromebooks were a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping students continue learning while schools were closed.

But after four years, Anne Arundel County Public Schools say it's time to re-evaluate their relationship with Chromebooks.

Students are expected to return their take-home Chromebooks at the end of this school year.

Winnie Bruce, who has two children in Anne Arundel County schools, tells WJZ she is looking forward to getting rid of the computer.

"They can play games on it during class so their grades are slipping," Bruce said. "With both of my kids on a 504 and IEP, it's not very conducive for kids who need that extra special help."

While some parents say the move will be beneficial for their children's education, Anne Arundel County Public Schools say the grants that funded Chromebooks for every student throughout the pandemic are also expiring, and keeping up with repairs is becoming costly.

"We've spent almost $4 million on repairs to Chromebooks," Anne Arundel County schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

Now, instead of giving every student a Chromebook to take to and from school, all Chromebooks will be kept at schools, and can be loaned to students as needed.

"We understand that not every family can go out and secure a computer for their child. That's why the loaner program is in place," Mosier said.

Parents told WJZ that with students back in the classroom after the pandemic, digital learning should be kept as an emergency educational effort, and not as a primary source.

Education wasn't the only issue for families who transitioned to digital learning.

Some also mentioned seeing their children experience issues socializing.

While she does think Chromebooks have a place in today's classrooms, Bruce hopes this transition will lead to more balance.

"I think it will help him speak up more and participate more in class," Bruce said. "I think a lot of the participation right now is so based on typing and clicking. I think some kids just learn better when they're actually putting thought to paper."

Anne Arundel County Public Library does a free Chromebook program for families who qualify.