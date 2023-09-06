Anne Arundel County Police seek carjacking suspects

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a carjacking in Laurel that left one person without their vehicle, according to authorities.

The carjacking occurred in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road, police said.

That's when two people dressed in black clothing approached the victim and placed a gun to his head, according to authorities.

The duo demanded the victim's phone and banking information, police said.

One of the perpetrators struck the victim on the back of his head and told him to get on the ground, according to authorities.

Afterward, one of the people involved in the carjacking got in his vehicle and drove away, police said.

The other person got into a separate vehicle and fled the area, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the carjacking should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6155.

Anonymous tipsters can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.