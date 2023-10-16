Anne Arundel County Police searching for five teens missing from roller skating facility

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are searching for five teens that went missing from a roller skating facility, the department said Monday.

The teens were last seen at the Skate Zone located at 1082 Crain Highway in Crofton, police said.

Missing are 13-year-old Braden Heagy, 17-year-old Benjamin Bundy, 15-year-old Aiden Jones, 16-year-old Avery Pearson, and 13-year-old Fuzeah Alquthami.

Police said the teens left the location voluntarily and have not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731.