Anne Arundel County Police say over 18,000 traffic citations issued during school bus stops in 2023-2024 school year

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is calling on drivers to help make roads safer for children boarding school buses.

In a social media post, the department issued a reminder to motorists to never pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing - a traffic violation which can have devastating consequences.

Our children rely on school buses daily to safely get to and from school. When those bright red lights are flashing, it's a critical moment for their safety. As a responsible motorist, you have a vital role in keeping our young learners safe! This video shows a few examples of school bus violations. These are only four examples of over 18,000 violations during the 2022-2023 school year enforced by the Anne Arundel County School Bus Safety Program. To learn more about the Anne Arundel County School Bus Enforcement Program and how you can help ensure the safety of our school children, visit the official website: https://www.aacounty.org/police-department/community-outreach/school-bus-safety Let's work together to make our roads safer for everyone and protect the well-being of our children. Posted by Anne Arundel County Police Department on Thursday, November 9, 2023

From 2012 to 2021, there were 206 school-age children who died in school-transportation-related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The department said it's issued over 18,000 citations to drivers illegally passing stopped school buses during the 2022-2023 school year.

Anne Arundel County School buses are equipped with illegal passing enforcement cameras, that help capture violations and license place information.

In Maryland, the fine for illegally passing a school bus is $250.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police website, the violation does not carry any points if caught by a school bus camera.

However, if the violation is witnessed by a police officer, the offender receives a $570 fine, and three license points.

So what's the law?

When a school bus stops and flashes its red lights, all drivers meeting or approaching the bus must stop at least 20 feet from the school vehicle. Drivers must remain stopped until the flashing red lights are turned off.

On two-lane and multi-lane roads, drivers must also stop regardless of the number of lanes.

On multi-lane roads that are divided by a median, drivers following the bus must stop. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction of the bus on a multi-lane highway that has a physical barrier dividing the road do not need to stop - but should still proceed with caution.

You can read more on the Anne Arundel County Police website.