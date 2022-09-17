Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting

AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road.

AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.

Upon their arrival, police observed bullet holes in cruiser doors. Police say the suspect then preceded to come out of the wooded area behind the home with a gun. Officers say they instructed the man to drop his weapon but he instead pointed the gun toward the officers who in return open fired.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief of Police Amal Awad, stated, "Obviously we have a family grieving , processing what has occurred this morning, and we have officers doing the very same thing."

No officers were injured in this incident.

This story will be updated as WJZ learns more information.