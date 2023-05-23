Anne Arundel County middle schooler pulled taser during fight, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A Chesapeake Middle School student pulled a taser out of their backpack during a fight Monday afternoon, school officials said.

The fight happened during a transition from lunch around 1:40 p.m., but staff members intervened and separated the students, according to a letter to parents from Principal Richard Tubman.

One of the involved students was, however able to retrieve a taser from their backpack after the two were separated. One of the staff members, however, was able to grab the weapon before it was discharged, Tubman said.

Nobody was harmed in the incident, according to the principal.

"I am thankful that this incident did not have a more severe outcome," Tubman said. "Regardless, please remind students of their shared responsibility to keep our school safe by not bringing inappropriate items, especially weapons of any kind, to school."

The families of the students were notified, and "appropriate consequences" have been applied by the school, in addition to any police action that might be made, the principal said.