Anne Arundel County man sentenced for murder of 5-year-old sister

BALTIMORE — A Pasadena man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of his 5-year-old half-sister in 2020, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said Friday.

In the sentencing hearing, Judge William Mulford said he agreed with the jury's verdict that Davis killed his sister to hurt his family, acting out of anger.

Officials said that on the morning of October 3, 2020, Davis' family called the police after realizing he was missing from their home. When police arrived on the scene, a sibling found a handwritten note from Davis, before finding his half-sister Anaya Abdul in her bed suffering from stab wounds to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the State's Attorney, police tracked Davis' cellphone to Ohio where state troopers spotted him and attempted to pull him over. Davis tried to elude police, leading officers on a high speed chase. He was eventually pulled over and taken into custody.

In October 2022, Davis pled guilty to first-degree murder, and opted for a bi-furcated trial where he would attempt to persuade the jury that his actions were the result of a mental disorder.

While the state and defense agreed that Davis suffered from some mental health disorders, they disagreed that they were significant enough to relieve him from criminal responsibility in Abdul's murder.