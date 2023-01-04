Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel Co. school bus catches fire on route to picking up students

BALTIMORE - An unoccupied school bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County before picking up students.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the bus fire happened around 2:50 p.m. near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena after it had mechanical issues.

The students were transferred to another bus before the fire.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 4:16 PM

