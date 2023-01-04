Anne Arundel Co. school bus catches fire on route to picking up students
BALTIMORE - An unoccupied school bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County before picking up students.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the bus fire happened around 2:50 p.m. near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena after it had mechanical issues.
The students were transferred to another bus before the fire.
