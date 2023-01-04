Anne Arundel Co. school bus catches fire on route to picking up students

BALTIMORE - An unoccupied school bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County before picking up students.

School Bus Fire: 2:50 pm an unoccupied AACPS bus caught fire near Bayside Beach Rd & Belhaven Ave in Pasadena, MD after having earlier mechanical issues. All students had been transferred to another bus prior to the fire. pic.twitter.com/EOYZkzcGBk — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) January 4, 2023

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the bus fire happened around 2:50 p.m. near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena after it had mechanical issues.

The students were transferred to another bus before the fire.