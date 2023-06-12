Anne Arundel Co. resident Pat Sajak announces retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune' following 41st season

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County resident and long-time game show host Pat Sajak announced on social media he will be retiring from the beloved game show "Wheel of Fortune."

Sajak said Season 41, which is set to begin in September, will be his final as host of the popular game show.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981, alongside co-host Vanna White.

The 76 year old was born in Chicago.

He has a home in Severna Park, Maryland with his wife Lesly Brown-Sajak.