Anne Arundel Co. middle school students charged after weapon found in school

BALTIMORE - Two middle school students in Anne Arundel County are facing charges after a gun was found Tuesday afternoon at a school.

Administrators at Marley Middle School confronted a student who was reportedly vaping in class.

When they searched the student's backpack, they found an unloaded handgun, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

"The school was immediately put on a hold status which means that students remain in their classrooms as a precautionary measure – nobody in, nobody out of the school," Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

School staff immediately called Anne Arundel County Police to investigate.

The student said the 9mm Glock 19 in his backpack belonged to another student, according to police.

"School administration, along with police, reacted there, located the second student and found what was described as sort of a co2 pellet gun, replica gun," said police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

The two 14-year-olds were charged with weapons offenses and taken to the detention center.

"In this day and age, this kind of report is difficult for parents and students alike and brings a lot of anxiety," Mosier said.

"That's heartbreaking because that does make me think about my daughter of course and it would make me be more protective definitely," said Glen Burnie resident Shawn Diggs, who has a 12-year-old daughter in middle school. "I try to stay in touch with her teachers and the school and try to be proactive with that."

Police say there is no evidence the weapon was displayed to anyone in school.