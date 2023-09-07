Anne Arundel-based Bello Machre connects those with developmental disabilities to services and support

Anne Arundel-based Bello Machre connects those with developmental disabilities to services and suppo

BALTIMORE - Nothing gives a person a sense of independence like the ability to earn a living. That's why a company in Anne Arundel County, called Bello Machre, helps businesses hire people with developmental disabilities.

If a client of SC Logic calls for tech support, 27-year-old Samantha Aguilar answers the phone and makes sure the message gets to the right person.

"They'll call and say their handheld device isn't working right so I'll write that down and put it into an email," said Aguilar.

"Samantha came on board to really put a personal touch on our support line," said Bryan Cockey, SC Logic's V.P. of Tech Services Bryan Cockey. "We wanted to provide something meaningful for her and make it work for us as well and I think we've done that."

The Annapolis-based software company hired Aguilar in 2019 through Bello Machre. Bello Machre provides services and support for people with developmental disabilities, like Samantha.

"Samantha was born with craniosynostosis," Her mother, Jackie Aguilar, said. When she started going through her developmental milestones, we found out she was delayed."

Jackie Aguilar said Bello Machre connected her daughter with employers and provided on-the-job training.

"They would bring her to work and sit with her until she learned her job," said Jackie Aguilar.

CEO and Founder of SC Logic Michael Saldi said Samantha is a valued member of the team.

"What we learned is Samantha added far more to the company than we got back in labor, so to speak," Saldi said. "Her dedication to work and how this position gives her purpose -- and she's the monitor of all 9 dogs that we have here so she makes sure that all those dogs are happy."

Jackie said the job has been transformational for Samantha, giving her independence.

"She's much more social now, she has a purpose."

Samantha agreed.

"I enjoy working here, I enjoy working with everyone around me because they're really nice people and they're really good to work with," said Samantha.

Saldi encourages other business owners to take a chance on someone like Samantha.

"It's actually putting people to work who really, really want to work," said Saldi.

Bello Machre works with 26 employers throughout Anne Arundel and Carroll counties. You can find more information about their employment services here.