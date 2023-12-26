Watch CBS News
Local News

Annapolis woman arrested for alleged home invasion, Christmas gift theft

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday Evening News Roundup (12/26/2023)
Your Tuesday Evening News Roundup (12/26/2023) 01:24

BALTIMORE -- A woman forced her way into an Annapolis home and stole Christmas gifts over the weekend, according to authorities.

Schwanna Pindell, 49, allegedly assaulted a person on Friday and then invaded their home in the 900 block of President Street on Saturday, Annapolis Police said.

Pindell had reportedly attempted to remove a sliver chain from around the victim's neck following the assault on Friday.

The following day, she circled back and forced her way into that person's home, assaulted them again, and stole roughly $300 worth of various Christmas gifts, police said.

Pindell was apprehended in the area of the crime and charged with charged with seven counts of second-degree assault, robbery, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary, and theft of under $1500, according to authorities.

She is being held without bond, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 9:00 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.