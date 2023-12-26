Annapolis woman arrested for alleged home invasion, Christmas gift theft

BALTIMORE -- A woman forced her way into an Annapolis home and stole Christmas gifts over the weekend, according to authorities.

Schwanna Pindell, 49, allegedly assaulted a person on Friday and then invaded their home in the 900 block of President Street on Saturday, Annapolis Police said.

Pindell had reportedly attempted to remove a sliver chain from around the victim's neck following the assault on Friday.

The following day, she circled back and forced her way into that person's home, assaulted them again, and stole roughly $300 worth of various Christmas gifts, police said.

Pindell was apprehended in the area of the crime and charged with charged with seven counts of second-degree assault, robbery, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary, and theft of under $1500, according to authorities.

She is being held without bond, police said.