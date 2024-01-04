Annapolis woman arrested after allegedly assaulting, vandalizing, and disrobing, before biting officer

BALTIMORE -- An Annapolis woman has been arrested for allegedly entering multiple homes while intoxicated, attacking at least one person, and damaging property—before assaulting officers.

Annapolis Police officers initially went to the 600 block of Americana Drive on New Year's Day to investigate a report of a burglary.

They arrived at the location around 8:30 p.m. and found 33-year-old Emily Morton who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, according to authorities.

Morton had entered a residence without permission and assaulted a person, police said.

While there she threw chairs and damaged window fixtures, according to authorities.

She then entered the home next door by forcibly breaking the glass patio door. Morton then reportedly stripped off her clothes and then left, police said.

At one point, Morton assaulted officers by "spitting and biting" at them, according to authorities.

She was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for an evaluation.

She is facing charges for first- and fourth-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and assault on a police officer, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Morton was held without bond on Jan. 2. but released on her own recognizance on Jan. 3, police said.