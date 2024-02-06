Annapolis Wawa manager targeted in bitcoin fraud, robbery attempt

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob the manager of a Wawa in Annapolis, Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Wawa located at 321 Buschs Frontage Road for an attempted robbery and an attempted fraud around 8:55 a.m.

Police said the manager of the store received a phone call around 3:30 a.m. from a man claiming to represent Wawa. The man said that the company had an overdue bill that needed to be paid, and instructed the manager to use money from the store safe and deposit it into a Bitcoin machine at the Exxon next door.

Before the manager made the deposit, an Exxon employee advised the Wawa manager that the call was most likely a scam.

Police said that when the manager left the Exxon to return to the Wawa, an unknown man approached the manager, grabbed her arm, and attempted to take the money from her - but she was able to retain the money and get away.

The suspect, said to be a heavy set white male wearing a black hoodie, fled the scene, according to police.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 410-222-6145 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.