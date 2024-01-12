Annapolis residents encouraged to report flood damage, prepare for Friday storm

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis residents and business owners are still picking up the pieces after a storm left behind record-level flooding.

After flooding in Annapolis this week, the city is encouraging residents to use a tool to report damages.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management's Damage Assessment Portal will help the county gather data on the damage caused by Tuesday's storm, which flooded the City Dock with over five feet of water.

Once the report is filed, officials will determine how many inspectors and dispatchers are needed to visit the location.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley declared a state of emergency to unlock up to $50,000 in grant money to help with some lost revenue and repairs.

The county said the form does not replace insurance claims, and submissions do not guarantee any form of reimbursement.

Residents and businesses can report damage through Friday, January 19.

"Sometimes for our residents that may be out of the way, or may not know," said Nicole Torres with the Office of Emergency Management. "They're able to contact us and let us know. And it also helps us fill out some of the paperwork that we have to do for individual assistance later on."

The Maryland Insurance Administration will be hosting a live Zoom session to answer any questions about filing a claim with your insurance and the difference between flood and water damage.

The session will be held from noon to 2 p.m., and no registration is required. Click here to access the Zoom.

Flooding could still be a threat with another storm on the way Friday night. A strong system will bring another round of rain and wind to the area.

So all residents and business owners pick up sandbags at City Dock today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Torres says the city is ready.

"We may get some minor flooding along the normal areas," she said. "So Compromise Street, City Dock. But I'd say if anything residents are prepared. We know well in advance. We are going to take some of the same mitigating efforts that we saw this last time around."