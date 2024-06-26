Annapolis seeks public input on first-ever Public Water Access Plan

BALTIMORE -- The City of Annapolis is calling for public input on a draft of its first-ever Equitable Public Water Access Plan, which aims to make the city's public waterways more welcoming to its community.

Whether you want to bike along a waterway or sail at the nearest creek, Annapolis is working to improve these sites for the community.

The Annapolis Maritime Task Force, which was convened in 2020,

According to the Annapolis Equitable Public Access Water Plan, 60 sites across 8 watersheds can be improved with development, like pathways for walking and biking, better access points and accessible parking.

The city is also considering improving current features such as watercraft launch facilities, water taxi pickup sites, fishing opportunities, and the proximity of these water access sites to retail and dining.

The plan focuses on six goals.

The first one is to ensure water access sites meet ADA requirements.

The second is to make these sites welcome to all in the community and provide safe public access to the waterfront.

The third focus is to connect the water sites to a transportation network so that people can bike, walk, and ride and to allow boating access.

The plan adds that these sites need to be durable, low-maintenance, and adaptable to climate changes, such as extreme temperatures, rising sea levels, and storm surges.

The fifth focus is prioritizing these sites for communities of color and underserved populations.

The final goal is to change city laws to reflect policies addressing safety and handling the wide range of uses at these sites.

Two public input events have been scheduled to share the Draft Plan. The events will be held at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane), from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 and Tuesday, July 9.