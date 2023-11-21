Annapolis prepares for flooding, distributes sandbags ahead of heavy rain

BALTIMORE -- Soaking rain and wind is expected to sweep through Maryland this afternoon and evening, and Annapolis, Maryland's capital on the water, is preparing for overnight flooding.

The city will be distributing sandbags to residents and businesses who need them Tuesday. The sandbags will be distributed at the end of Dock Street, while supplies last.

Alert! The City of Annapolis expects overnight flooding from the storm that is moving through the area. Sandbag operations are setting up now on Dock Street. Stay safe out there and remember to "turn around. don't drown!" pic.twitter.com/zBdDiKJIz4 — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) November 21, 2023

Residents are asked not to leave their vehicles on flood-prone Dock Street as water could seriously damage cars.

The city encouraged residents to practice safe flooding practices and to "turn around, don't drown" when they come across deep water.

The city said flooding concerns will peak at high tide, around noon Wednesday.