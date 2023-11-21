Watch CBS News
Local News

Annapolis prepares for flooding, distributes sandbags ahead of heavy rain

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: Nov. 21, 2023
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: Nov. 21, 2023 03:03

BALTIMORE -- Soaking rain and wind is expected to sweep through Maryland this afternoon and evening, and Annapolis, Maryland's capital on the water, is preparing for overnight flooding. 

The city will be distributing sandbags to residents and businesses who need them Tuesday. The sandbags will be distributed at the end of Dock Street, while supplies last. 

Residents are asked not to leave their vehicles on flood-prone Dock Street as water could seriously damage cars.  

The city encouraged residents to practice safe flooding practices and to "turn around, don't drown" when they come across deep water. 

The city said flooding concerns will peak at high tide, around noon Wednesday. 

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:09 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.