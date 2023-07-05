Annapolis Police: Officer assaulted during Fourth of July festivities

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly assaulted one of its officers on the Fourth of July, according to authorities.

The assault took place after an officer tried to prevent Yameko Brown, 22, from lighting illegal fireworks, police said.

Officers had been sent to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive to investigate a report of shots fired, which is when they found Brown poised to light illegal fireworks, according to police.

The officer instructed Brown not to light the fireworks, and Brown reportedly responded with profanity, according to authorities.

Tension escalated after the officer attempted to arrest Brown, police said. That's when Brown allegedly pushed the officer, according to police.

Other officers moved in to assist with the arrest and struggled to detain Brown, which left one of the officers with injuries to their arm, according to authorities.

A crowd gathered around Brown and the officers as they called for assistance, police said.

They were able to place Brown in handcuffs and began to walk him toward a patrol car, according to authorities.

At this time, a female emerged from the crowd and "grabbed an officer's handgun in the holster," police said.

The female "attempted to remove" the weapon and allegedly tried to disarm the officer, according to authorities.

The officer prevented her from being successful, police said. Afterward, she ran off into the crowd.

She later returned and allegedly punched the officer, police said. Following the punch, the female ran into a building.

The crowd of people blocked the officers and at least one other person, a male, assaulted an officer, according to authorities.

Officers are trying to identify the female and male suspects so that they can file assault charges, police said.

Brown was charged with discharging fireworks without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, according to authorities.

Brown was released by the District Court commissioner on his own recognizance, police said.