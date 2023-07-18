Annapolis Police: Fake officers are using threat of fines to scare money out of residents

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis residents should be wary of a scam involving a fake police officer informing them that they owe money for missing court dates, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Officers have received two complaints of residents receiving scam phone calls from someone identifying themself as an Annapolis police officer, police said.

The fake officers are using the threat of fines to try to obtain money, according to authorities.

Additionally, the faux officers threatened the targeted victims with criminal prosecution, too, police said.

Neither targeted victim sent money to the fake officers, according to authorities.

The Annapolis Police Department will not seek out payment over the phone or ask people to buy gift cards, police said.